You can help an angel this Christmas season

There are a lot of angels watching over Big Spring. Many of them are of the human variety, and do their angel-ing by making Christmas brighter for needy children. The Angel Tree program, organized by the Salvation Army, helps to spread that love to local kids.

“People come in who are needy. They’re either under-incomed or don’t have a lot of money to be able to provide Christmas for their children. They come in and apply with us and we make them an angel with their kids’ wish and a need on there, and their sizes and things like that,” said Lt. Rachel McKain of the Salvation Army. “We put the angels out into the public on the trees for people out in the community to adopt their child. Then they shop for them and bring them back to us. Really, it’s just a program where good people help good people.”

