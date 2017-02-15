Young Marines give back

The Cross Roads Young Marines are giving away and installing smoke detectors to area veterans.

Howard County veterans looking to take part can call 432-517-4791 with their name, address, phone number, and branch of service to schedule an appointment. The Cross Roads Young Marines of Big Spring will help with installations during evening and weekend hours.

“We usually schedule them after 5, (p.m.) that way we know everybody is home and the kids are out of school because they’re the ones that help install,” Carrie Rodman said. “That’s why we need to schedule it in the evening or on a weekend.”

The project is sponsored by the The Northside Movement in conjunction with The Young Marines.

The Cross Roads Young Marines of Big Spring is open to all youth ages 8- 18. Membership requirements are as follows, youth are still attending school or home-schooled and must be in good standing.

For more information visit: www.crossroadsym.org or Facebook page :www.facebook.com/CrossRoadsYoungMarines/