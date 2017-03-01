Youth Rodeo Scholarship awarded to area junior

Trevor Kernick, a junior at Coahoma High School, competed in the 2017 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo’s Youth Rodeo and was awarded one of six $10,000 scholarships. This is the fourth annual Youth Rodeo held from February 13-15. FFA students and 4-H members participate every year from all over Texas in seven speed and roping events that total up to $70,000 in scholarship awards.

“The San Antonio livestock office has several activities for the youth and we have several that go down and show livestock,” Tommy Yeater of the 4-H Club of Big Spring said. “They have a junior rodeo that also gives scholarships for the senior level kids and that’s what Trevor was in. His event that he won was the tie-down calf roping.”