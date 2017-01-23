Zoning request, election to top city council meeting

A final vote on two separate rezoning requests for properties in the city and a calling for the 2017 city elections will be on tap when Big Spring City Council members meet on Tuesday night.

Early on in the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m. in the city council chamber at 307 East 4th Street, council members are expected to tackle two separate requests for rezoning property within the city. Public hearings were held for both requests at the last city council meeting.

Also, the city council is also excepted to call for the 2017 election. Up for election is District 1, served by Raul Marquez Jr. and District 3, served by Justin Myers. Filing to run for a position began last Thursday.