Update 10:19
The Odessa Police Dept. has issued the following statement:
Update 7:22 p.m.
On Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 3:25 PM, a traffic stop was initiated by DPS on I-20 between Midland and Odessa. The driver opened fire on the trooper before fleeing westbound on the interstate, and shooting at a civilian at east Loop 338 and I-20. The suspect proceeded on a shooting spree in the City of Odessa and stole a mail carrier truck. The suspect continued shooting at innocent civilians all over Odessa before making his way to Cinergy on Highway 191.
The suspect then shot an Odessa Police Department officer, along with a Midland Police Department officer. Law enforcement officers returned fire, killing the suspect. At this time, there are a total of at least 21 injured and 5 confirmed deceased. There is no longer an immediate threat to the public, and this situation continues to be investigated by local, state and federal officials.
Anyone who believes they may have family members who are victims in this situation are urged to go to the Ector County Annex at 1010 E. 8th Street, or you can visit www.safeandwell.com Please avoid going to area hospitals for information.
This is still a very active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available. A press conference will be held tomorrow at 9:30am in front of the Odessa Police Department.
The City of Odessa and the Odessa Police Department would like to extend our thanks to all assisting agencies. We offer our condolences to all affected by this tragedy
In the wake of the active shooter situation in Midland/ Odessa earlier today, Nayor Shannon Thomason issued a statement:
My Friends: In the wake of the shootings in Midland and Odessa today, Emily and I offer our most heartfelt prayers and condolences to our neighbors, the victims, and their loved ones. As a native West Texan, I know all to well how quickly we come together to lend a helping hand to our neighbors in times of need. This is one of those times. I am directing the City Manager and all city staff to immediately place any and all resources of the City of Big Spring at the disposal of the cities of Midland and Odessa. If we have it and they need it, it’s theirs. Further, I would ask the citizens of Big Spring to keep our neighbors in the Permian Basin in their thoughts and prayers as they work through the aftermath of this cowardly attack and let us all remain “Basin Tough”.
Sincerely, SHANNON D. THOMASON Mayor
Update 6:15 p.m.
According to live report from CBS 7, it appears that there was only one suspect, a 30 year old white male - which has been shot and killed.The threat appears to be over and several lockdowns in the Midland/Odessa area have been lifted. MPD and OPD are encouraging those in the area to stay vigilant and aware, and always report something that seems suspicious. No name has been released regarding the suspect or the victims.
There was never an active shooter threat in Big Spring, but the local Walmart did take precautions as well as the local hospital. Local law enforcement was aware of the situation in our neighbor cities.
As of the final report issued, 21 victims shots and 5 killed.
Update 5:53 p.m.:
According to Midland Police through the CBS 7 live report, one suspect as shot and killed at Cinergy. Midland Memorial and Odessa Regional are on lockdown in their ERs currently.
Update: 5:25 p.m.
According to local area media reports, there have been 30 people shot and 2 fatalities at this time. One suspect is reported to be in custody and was apprehended at Cinergy. The other suspected shooter is still at large.
There have been reports that the possibility exists for the shooter to be traveling toward Big Spring.According to several residents, the local Walmart has been placed on lockdown due to the situation in Midland/Odessa.
More information to come as it is available.
An active shooter situation has been reported in Midland/Odessa area. It has been reported the two suspects are on the move and have not been located.
