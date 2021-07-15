The Howard County Library is bringing the rainforest to Big Spring.
The Lubbock-based Science Spectrum will deliver a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Library's Children's Room, and the event is free and open to all ages. Regularly scheduled Storytime will continue as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
A release from the Science Spectrum – a science and technology museum located in Lubbock – indicates that attendees to Friday's program will learn about rainforest preservation and resource conservation.
According to the Science Spectrum website, www.sciencespectrum.org, “This program offers students the opportunity to visit the world’s rainforests. Students will experience rainforest wildlife, learn about the important role the rainforest plays, and discuss rainforest preservation and resource conservation.”
For more information contact the Howard County Library at 432-264-2260.