Update:
The Big Spring Police Dept. released the following press release regarding the armed robbery this afternoon:
September 9, 2019, at approximately 2:50 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to the DK convenient store located at 401 S. Birdwell in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred.
The clerk/victim stated a Hispanic male, approx. 5’5”, slender build wearing a white shirt and black pants approached the counter with a black and white colored material over his face at which time he point a small handgun at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk complied at which time the suspect ran out the door and entered an unknown vehicle in the College Park Shopping Center and left out the west entry/exit in an unknown direction. The clerk was not physically injured in the robbery. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene. The Detectives are currently following multiple leads regarding this incident.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.
If you have any information regarding this investigation you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www. P3tips.com/1277. Remember no caller ID is ever used and all tips are anonymous.
Original post:
According to our news partner KBYG and other calls received, there was an aggravated armed robbery that took place at the DK convenience store near the College Park Shopping Center.
The Big Spring Police Department did confirm these reports and are currently investigating. No one was reported injured, but as of a little after 4 p.m. the suspect was still at large.
More information is expected to be released soon.