‘Carnage Radio’ wins awards at Prison City Film Festival

"Carnage Radio," a short movie filmed entirely on location in Big Spring, recently won two awards at the Prison City Film Festival in Huntsville.

“We have submitted Carnage Radio to about 80 different film festivals all over the world, and we are waiting to hear back from a lot of them,” says James Fite, Carnage Radio writer and director. “The Prison City Film Festival was the first that accepted Carnage Radio, and the film was nominated for 11 awards.”

The film won awards for Best Sound and Sound Mixing and for Best Thriller Film. Fite says it was a big honor to have been accepted to the festival, but being nominated for and winning awards helped tremendously in making contacts and marketing the film, which in turn helps sell the film. ...

