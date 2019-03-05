‘Carnage Radio’ wins awards at Prison City Film Festival

Courtesy photo From left to right, James Fite, Brandon Johnson and Zach Campbell accept an award at the Prison City Film Festival, which was held Friday in Huntsville. This is the first film festival that accepted "Carnage Radio," and the movie was nominated for 11 awards. The movie won awards for sound mixing and best thriller.
Tuesday, March 5, 2019
"Carnage Radio," a short movie filmed entirely on location in Big Spring, recently won two awards at the Prison City Film Festival in Huntsville.
“We have submitted Carnage Radio to about 80 different film festivals all over the world, and we are waiting to hear back from a lot of them,” says James Fite, Carnage Radio writer and director. “The Prison City Film Festival was the first that accepted Carnage Radio, and the film was nominated for 11 awards.”
The film won awards for Best Sound and Sound Mixing and for Best Thriller Film. Fite says it was a big honor to have been accepted to the festival, but being nominated for and winning awards helped tremendously in making contacts and marketing the film, which in turn helps sell the film. ...

