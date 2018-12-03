‘Just For Kicks’ giving shoes for Christmas

How are you going to get your kicks this Christmas?

Holly Ludington and her family have a few ideas about that. Four years ago, Ludington and her five sons started “Just For Kicks,” a shoe drive that has gotten bigger and better every year.

“This is our fourth year to do it. Last year we gave almost 1,000 pairs of shoes,” said Ludington. “So it has been just a blessing, and it has been getting bigger and bigger every year. It’s been not just a blessing for me, but for my kids and for the community.”

Ludington said the shoes will be distributed Dec. 15 starting at 10 a.m. at Big Spring’s Family Faith Center, 810 E. 11th Place; but more donations are still needed.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.