‘You Are Important’ holds awareness event

Courtesy photos by Ramon Holguin

In the photo above, Richard Vasquez, founder of the "You Are Important" movement, stands by the official poster made to create suicide awareness in the community. Members of this movement held an event on Saturday, March 17, at the Desert Flower Art Bar that consisted of free food, door prizes, games and live music. While the event was aimed towards spreading suicide awareness, it also served as a fundraiser for the movement where all proceeds went to ‘You Are Important’.

