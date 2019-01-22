That’s amore! Midway Baptist to hold Valentine’s spaghetti supper

Midway Baptist Church, located at 6200 S. Service Rd. in Sand Springs, is hosting a Valentine's Spaghetti Supper on Wednesday, Feb. 13, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., and the event is open to the entire community.

“This is the third year we are doing this,” says Glenn Zacek, Associate Pastor at the church. “This event is geared for inter-fellowship in the church. A complete spaghetti dinner will be served, including salad and roll.”

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.