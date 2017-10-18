“I See Something” plays locally

There was hardly an empty seat to be found last night at the Cinemark Cinema 4 in the Spring Town Plaza mall, as a crowd of more than 100 gathered to watch the official premiere of the short horror film "I See Something," presented by Check Your Brain Productions and Cruiserfilms.

The suspense starts within minutes of the film's beginning, as Ryan Fite and Alyssa Wellner, the two young first-time actors and stars of the film, play big brother and little sister. The pair are relaxing together at home one night when they can't find their mom... and they appear to be suddenly alone. After the pair think they may have seen something outside their living room window, things starts happening in and around the house: doors opening, lights going out, scratching on the roof.

