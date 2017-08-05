“I See Something” screening free tonight

The producers of the award-winning “Project Mone't” will screen their newest short film “I See Something” tonight in conjunction with the monthly Art Walk held in downtown Big Spring.

The 17-minute horror film is from local producers James Fite and Brandon Johnson and will be shown on an outside screen near the Desert Flower Art Bar & Lounge, located in downtown Big Spring, 123 S. Main St., beginning at 9:30 p.m. Fite said the film has already been accepted at three film festivals so far. The screening is free. After the showing, the film makers will hold a short Q&A and then the movie "Super 8" will be shown.

.