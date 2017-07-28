“Laissez les bon temps rouler!”

With tears in the eyes, laughter in the air, and New Orleans music on the lips, family, friends, and colleagues said goodbye to the late Don Richard Thursday afternoon. A memorial service was held in the 118th District Courtroom for Richard, who died June 24 in San Antonio. The service drew a large crowd. Richard had practiced law in Big Spring since 1977. During the memorial service, friends recounted humorous tales about Richard, his love of education, and his passion to help his clients. Richard was from New Orleans. He graduated from New Orleans Saint Aloysius High School in 1963, and from the University of Southern Louisiana in 1968 with a degree in engineering. In 1974 he received his Juris Doctor from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio. His ashes will be buried in New Orleans and Big Spring, his long-time friend and colleague Rick Hamby, pictured above, said. Richard served as the assistant district attorney for several years before going into private practice in Big Spring.