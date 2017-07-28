“Project Mone’t” now on Amazon

Project Mone’t, an award-winning short documentary about a local metal artist, now has international distribution. The 20-minute film about Rae Ripple of Big Spring and created by two local film makers, James Fite and Brandon Johnson, is now available for viewing on Amazon streaming.

“We always planned on trying to find some type of distribution to get it out to a bigger audience,” said Fite, the director and writer of the film. “I was doing some research one day and found out all the details of getting it on Amazon. Netflix was another one we were looking at but Amazon, they make it really easy for independent film makers to distribute on them. It took about a month of work, but it finally got accepted and put on there. We’re trying to keep the story going out there.”

The film explores painful struggles Ripple endured during her childhood and teenager years. Interspersed throughout the film are glimpses of the artist creating a piece that symbolizes her life story so far. Fite, Johnson, and Fite’s wife, Amanda produced the film.

It’s available for rent at Amazon’s video streaming service – www.amazon.com.