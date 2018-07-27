1-20 wreck causes fire, closures

DPS has currently been working a one-vehicle crash on IH 20 near mile marker 242 in Nolan County. Around noon on Thursday, an 18-wheeler towing a tanker with diesel fuel went off the roadway and caught fire. The driver of the 18-wheeler tanker truck was airlifted to a hospital with multiple injuries after a fiery accident closed down parts of I-20 in both directions in Sweetwater.

Plumes of black, acrid smoke could be seen darkening the sky for many miles.

It took fire crews around an hour to extinguish the fire.

As of late Thursday afternoon, traffic was still being diverted to the service roads with delays. Drivers still need to prepare and plan for unknown delays if using IH 20.

According to Dan Richardson, Director of Operations for the TxDOT Abilene District, “I-20 will be closed until Friday night at a minimum. Abilene crews are mobilizing to perform some work on the westbound structure in order for the Bridge Division to make a further evaluation of the bridge structure.”

This morning we were informed that Westbound I-20 has been re-opened with two lanes, and traffic is moving well. Eastbound will be closed until at least 10 p.m. tonight. For any traffic updates, please call the Texas Department of Public Safety (Abilene office) at (325) 795-4084.

