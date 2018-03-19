10 Steer powerlifters compete in Boys Regional Powerlifting Meet

Special to the Herald

10 Big Spring boys powerlifters competed in the Boys Regional Powerlifting Meet this past weekend in Sundown. Here are the results:

Ivan Delgado placed 6th in the 242 lb class – Ivan had personal best lifts in the Squat (560 lbs), Bench (310 lbs), and Total (1,300 lbs)

Jordan Dunn placed 6th in the Superheavyweight class – Jordan had personal best lifts in the Squat (605 lbs), Bench (355 lbs), and Total (1,440 lbs)

Mattox Evans placed 8th in the 114 lb class – Mattox had a personal best lift in the Bench (115 lbs)

Cruz Martinez placed 8th in the 123 lb class – Cruz had personal best lifts in the Deadlift (270 lbs) and Total (270 lbs)

Sean Mendoza placed 7th in the 123 lb class – Sean had personal best lifts in the Squat (295 lbs), Bench (145 lbs), and Total (750 lbs)

Morris Norman placed 7th in the 114 lb class – Morris had personal best lifts in the Squat (190 lbs), Bench (150 lbs), Deadlift (270 lbs), and Total (615 lbs)

Bryson Ovalle placed 4th in the 123 lb class

Joshua Lopez placed 7th in the 132 lb class – Joshua had personal best lifts in the Deadlift (335 lbs) and Total (790 lbs)

Jared Paredez placed 3rd in the 114 lb class – Jared had a personal best lift in the Squat (295 lbs) – with his 3rd place finish, Jared is a State Meet Alternate Lifter, and will be traveling to the State Meet in Abilene

Justin Ormsby won the 132 lb class and is the Regional Champion – Justin had a personal best lift in the Squat (440 lbs) – Justin will be competing in the State Meet in Abilene

Coach McWilliams said after the meet. “I am so proud of our Steer athletes! Not only am I proud of our Regional Qualifiers, but am proud of all of our young men who powerlifted this year. The future is bright for Big Spring Steer Powerlifting!”