10th Annual Comanche Warrior Triathlon a success

Last year's Comanche Warrior Triathlon was marked by rain, cold temperatures, and overcast skies. There were no such problems at this year's 10th annual iteration of the triple-threat race, held Saturday in Comanche Trail Park. The event occurs on the second Saturday of each September, and is organized by the Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"It went very well. We had a smooth setup and we had an extremely smooth race with no hiccups or anything," said Hayley Herrera of the CVB. "I'd say this was one of the best ones we've had."

With its 500-meter swim, 18-mile bike ride, and 3.1-mile run, Big Spring's race meets the criteria of a "sprint" or mini-triathlon.

"I believe that everyone was finished in about three hours, all the triathletes were done," said Herrera.

For more on this story, see Monday's edition of the Herald.