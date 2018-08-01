11th annual Holy Trinity festival scheduled for this weekend

Food, friends and fun will come together this weekend for the 11th annual Trinity Catholic Church Summer Festival.

The event will be held on the church grounds, 1009 Hearn in Big Spring, Friday and Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. each day.

"The meals will be served on Friday. That's about it on Friday, and then on Saturday, they start up the meals again at 11 until they're sold out," said Trinity's Coordinator of Religious Education Diana Valdez. "Then Saturday evening is all the games, game booths, Bingo...and then we'll have other outside food like hamburgers, turkey legs, sausage on a stick, that kind of thing."

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.