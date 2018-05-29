17th Annual Funtastic Fourth is drawing near

Are you ready to shop, eat, listen to good music, and play the Fourth away? Well get ready, as 7 Eleven and Millet Insulation Co. bring the 17th Annual Funtastic Fourth to Downtown Big Spring. The block party is scheduled for June 29 and 30.

"There will be a huge variety of vendors that will have different foods, crafts, an old fashion soda fountain, children's novetly toy vendors, and much more for the Funtastic Fourth guests to enjoy," said Christy Brorman, President of the Downtown Revitalization Assocation. "With the help of 7 Eleven, there will even be a hot dog eating contest on Friday."

According to Brorman, in addition to Friday having a hot dog eating contest, Friday is also Rock Night at the Funtastic Fouth.

"There will be performances by the talented Skid Row, Buzz Kill and Loud Finger," said Brorman. "Then Saturday is Country Night, with musical country performances by Eric Paslay, William Michael Morgan, Mark McKinney, Spur 327, and Brandon Ray."

This year, there will be a $5 dollar admittance for the Funtastic Fourth. Children 12 and under will be able to get in free.

