2001 April Baby Scholarship recipient recognized at HC Board meeting

Luke Settles was the first Howard County baby born in April, 2001. Why is that news, you ask?

Luke, now 18, a Forsan High School graduate and a first-semester freshman at Howard, was invited to the Howard College Board of Trustees meeting Monday, because he is the second recipient of the college's "April Baby" scholarship program.

"We came up with the idea that we were going to give a scholarship to the first April baby," said Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks. "That was our idea in 1999, and every year in April, we still celebrate it for Community College Month. So what we do, the first baby that's born in April, they get a scholarship. We've been doing that since 1999, and so now, these kids have grown up to the point where they're now coming."

Luke shared with the board what having the scholarship waiting for his throughout his life meant to him.

"Like most families, we have hardships we go through, so even in uncertain times, financially, it was nice to always know that I still had an option academically," he said.

See Tuesday's Herald for the rest of the story.