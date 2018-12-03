2018 Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade float winners

This year’s Christmas Parade float winners include:

Best Theme - C. Larson Real Estate

Best Creativity - Scenic Mountain Medical Center

Best Costuming - Forsan Elementary 4th Grade Class

Best Lighting - Delek US, Big Spring Refinery

The Judges for the 2018 Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade prepare for the show Saturday evening right outside of the Big Spring Herald building. Judges this year were (from left to right) Municipal Judge Tim Green, Executive Director of United Way Christian Rojas-Fair, and Tourism Coordinator of the City of Big Spring Manny Negron. The Big Spring Herald would like to say a big thank you to the judges and to all of those who participated in the 2018 Big Spring Herald Christmas Parade. Each and every participant made it such a beautiful and spectacular event!

To see photos of all the Christmas events that took place over the weekend, such as the Herald Christmas Parade, Breakfast with Santa at the Heritage Museum and the Jolly Jamboree, please see our Holly Jolly Big Spring section scheduled to run this Wednesday!