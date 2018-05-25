2018 Big Spring Steer Baseball Camp

Monday June 4th through Thursday June 7th, 2018

The Big Spring Steer Baseball Camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball in a fun positive atmosphere and teach youngsters to play the game one pitch at a time so that maximum enjoyment can be achieved. Coach Daniel Carrillo and his staff are excited about the opportunity to teach the skills to every young baseball player attending this year's camp.

Session One; Session Two

Grades: Incoming 2nd thru 5th Grades; Incoming 6th thru 9th

Date: Monday June 4th- Thursday June 7th.

Time: 9:00 am - 11:00 pm; 11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Site: Steer Park

*Player may be an incoming 9th grader; may not have completed 9th grade. In case of inclement weather, the camp may be moved indoors at Big Spring Fieldhouse. Please go to Steer Park first and directions will be given at that time.

Registration: Sunday June 3th from 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ Steer Park

*Walkups will be accepted on day of camp if there is room.

Cost for Camp: $80.00, which includes T-Shirt

Contact Information: dcarrillo@bsisd.esc18.net or Big Spring Athletic Office (432) 264-3662 ext 1480