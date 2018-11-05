2018 Comanche Trail Festival of Lights • Greeters needed

The 22nd annual Comanche Trail Festival of Lights is right around the corner. Volunteers have already began setting up a few of the fixtures and displays that will soon be gleaming with light. This year, over a mile and half of lights and wires will be stretched throughout the park, totaling over 1 million light bulbs.

“It can make for a very astounding display,” event organizer and volunteer Vicki Stewart said.

Not only will you be able to drive through and gaze into this incredible display, the Comanche Trail Park will be opening their gift shop that includes a special visit from Santa Claus for the kids to take a picture with, along with grabbing some items to keep you warm through the drive and the remainder of the winter seasons.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.