2018 Forsan Homecoming Spirit Days

Forsan’s Homecoming is Friday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Stanton Buffaloes.

Forsan ISD Students will celebrate Homecoming each day next week by dressing up to show their school spirit according to their daily themes. Those themes are:

Monday- Pajama Day

“Put the Stanton Buffaloes to sleep”

Wear your PJ’s

Tuesday-Hobo vs Business

“Sending the Stanton Buffaloes to the streets”

Dress down or dress up

Wednesday- Tacky Tourist

“They can visit but they won’t want to come back ”

Wear your best tourist gear

Thursday- Mathletes vs Athletes

“We can school Stanton in the classroom and on the field”

Be a nerd or a jock

Friday-Mourning Day

“Mourn the loss of the Stanton Buffaloes”

Wear your Black and White

See Friday's edition of the Herald.