2018 Forsan Homecoming Spirit Days
Forsan’s Homecoming is Friday, September 14 at 7:30 p.m. vs. the Stanton Buffaloes.
Forsan ISD Students will celebrate Homecoming each day next week by dressing up to show their school spirit according to their daily themes. Those themes are:
Monday- Pajama Day
“Put the Stanton Buffaloes to sleep”
Wear your PJ’s
Tuesday-Hobo vs Business
“Sending the Stanton Buffaloes to the streets”
Dress down or dress up
Wednesday- Tacky Tourist
“They can visit but they won’t want to come back ”
Wear your best tourist gear
Thursday- Mathletes vs Athletes
“We can school Stanton in the classroom and on the field”
Be a nerd or a jock
Friday-Mourning Day
“Mourn the loss of the Stanton Buffaloes”
Wear your Black and White
See Friday's edition of the Herald.
Category: