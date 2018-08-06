2018 Hang Gliding Nationals Dinner kicks off competition

Courtesy photo

The photograph above shows the 2018 Hang Gliding Nationals Dinner that was held at the Dora Roberts Center on Friday, August 4. Attendees and hang gliders from all over the world celebrated the beginning of the 2018 National Hang Gliding Competition here in Big Spring. Be sure to check them out in action at the McMahon Wrinkle Airpark. Launch activity is daily, between noon and 1 p.m. (weather permitting). For information about daily activities, please call 432-264-2362.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.