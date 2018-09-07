2018 Howard County Fair quickly approaching

Get ready for a weekend full of music, tons of entertainment, and some of that delicious fair food as the 2018 Howard County Fair draws near. The famous annual fair will open its doors in just a little over two weeks, on Sept. 21 through the 23.

This year, the public can expect many different ongoings during the fair, and yes, for those who are wondering there will be a carnival this year.

“There's been tons of people and questions about the carnival. We had one back out on us last year, so we had to go without one,” said Howard County Fair Board member, Derek Wash. “We came through this year and it's the Pride of Texas. I sometimes see them over in the Midland Park Mall, so people can kind of associate that with what we're going to have out there. It's really clean and really nice.”

Other than the carnival, there is so much more for the people of Howard County and surrounding areas to get out and explore such as:

