2018 Legends and Legacies draws full crowd

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Attendees of the 2018 Legends and Legacies Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame induction visit before dinner and the following program. About 275 people showed up to the event, according to a Heritage Museum of Big Spring representative.HERALD photo/Roger Cline Country swing artist Jody Nix plays his fiddle before honorees are introduced at the 2018 Legends and Legacies event, held at the Rodeo Bowl Barn Tuesday evening.HERALD photo/Roger Cline The family of Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee Horace Rankin accept a picture plaque in his honor at the 2018 Legends and Legacies event Tuesday evening. Also inducted Tuesday were Jack and Bobby Cathey, Wanda Boatler Driver, Dean Forrest, Steve Fryar, and Tom Koger.
Wednesday, June 20, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

"By God, them old farts can still make a hand."
With those words, from his poem "Me and Dean (Old Farts)," Cowboy Poet Tom Koger opened the proceedings at the 2018 Legends and Legacies Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction, hosted by the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, and held Tuesday evening at the Howard County Fair Barn. About 275 people turned out to the event.
Koger, one of the Hall of Fame inductees honored at the event, read his poem before reading another, "Prayer," by Doris Daley, as an invocation for the soiree.
Following Koger's poetic words, guests at the event dined on steak, pork, new potatoes, southwestern hominy, asparagus, fruit, and strawberry shortcake.

