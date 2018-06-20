2018 Legends and Legacies draws full crowd

"By God, them old farts can still make a hand."

With those words, from his poem "Me and Dean (Old Farts)," Cowboy Poet Tom Koger opened the proceedings at the 2018 Legends and Legacies Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction, hosted by the Heritage Museum of Big Spring, and held Tuesday evening at the Howard County Fair Barn. About 275 people turned out to the event.

Koger, one of the Hall of Fame inductees honored at the event, read his poem before reading another, "Prayer," by Doris Daley, as an invocation for the soiree.

Following Koger's poetic words, guests at the event dined on steak, pork, new potatoes, southwestern hominy, asparagus, fruit, and strawberry shortcake.

For the full story, please see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.