2018 PBUWCD Calendar Contest

The Permian Basin Underground Water Conservation District recently held their 2018 art calendar contest for fourth and fifth graders in their District. The students were given a presentation by the district’s education coordinator informing them of the importance of water conservation and giving them tips on how they could pitch in to help save water. The students were then asked to take the information and create a detailed picture illustrating what they believed to be an important water conservation message for the public.

