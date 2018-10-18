2018 Senior Funfest

Mahatma Mohandas Gandhi once said, “It is health that is real wealth and not pieces of gold and silver.” If you agree with the words of Gandhi and value the importance of good health, then mark your calendars and plan to join the Big Spring Senior Center for a special event of health. Once again, Big Spring Senior Center will be hosting their Senior Funfest on Friday, Nov. 2, at the Dora Roberts Community Center at 100 Whipkey Dr., from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Senior Funfest offers a variety of booths that will feature free health screenings and valuable information about area resources for our senior citizen population, door prizes, games, and more.

For the full story and additional info regarding the Funfest, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.