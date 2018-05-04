The 2018 WJCAC Champion Hawks take #1 seed in the NJCAA Region V West Softball Championship
By:
Special to the Herald
Friday, May 4, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX
The Howard College Hawk softball team won the last eight games of the regular season to capture their fourth straight WJCAC title and take the #1 seed headed into the NJCAA Region V West Softball Championship tournament. Regionals will be held at Plains Capital Park on the Lubbock Christian University campus this weekend. The Hawks earned a first round bye after capturing the #1 seed.
