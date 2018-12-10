2019 2nd annual Song Swap at the Spring

The Big Spring Convention and Visitors Bureau and BAD Events, LLC are excited to announce the 2nd Annual FMH Foundation’s Song Swap at the Spring. This will be held on June 6, 2019 at the Historic Spring Marie Hall Plaza and Performance Stage and SM Energy Pavilion. The concert will take place on Thursday, June 6th with gates opening at 5:00PM.

This year, we will have three amazing Texas Country artists performing instead of two. We will start announcing the artists in January, so stay tuned to find out which artists are coming to Big Spring.

According to City Ordinance, no alcohol is allowed in the Historic Spring Plaza but we will be setting up speakers along with TVs with live feed of the concert all around the SM Energy Pavilion so you will have live access to the concert. We are very excited about this new improvement to the Song Swap! Stay tuned for more information in January. For more information, please call Hayley Herrera or Barney Dodd at 432-264-2516 or 432-755-9529.

