20th annual Master the Mountain scheduled April 21

Dust off your running shoes...it's time for the 20th annual Master the Mountain!

The annual race pits runners and walkers against Big Spring State Park's Scenic Mountain in either a 5K or 10K race. This year's event will be Saturday, April 21. The race starts at 9 a.m. at the headquarters building at the top of Scenic Mountain inside Big Spring State Park, but the entrance to the park will be closing at 8:30 a.m. to stop vehicle traffic on the race course. Be sure you're inside the park before then if you plan to participate. Parking is available at the top of the mountain; you don't need to park at the bottom and walk up.

"We are pretty excited," said Cherise Felty of Permian Basin Events, the organization that puts on the race, as well as several other annual races. "It is a 5K and 10K race. The 5K is a walk or run, and the 10K is a run only. The benefit for this race is the Life Center; this is the second year in a row for us to be doing that. We have some pretty incredible sponsors that are making all of this possible."

