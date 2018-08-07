The beginning of a new school year is a little like Christmas for some. For the most part, the kids are excited and everything is shiny and new. Also a lot like the holidays, the cost of school supplies can causes winces as parents see the extensive list or lists, and watch as the price of supplies adds up. Luckily for us, there are individuals and organizations who put on school supply drives, just like toy drives during holidays to help those in need, before school with the hopes of helping today's youth so they may have a brighter future tomorrow.

Joe Bright, founder of Joe Bright Basketball Training, is doing just that by hosting his free 2nd Annual Joe Bright Basketball School Supply Giveaway on August 17 in front of the Goliad Elementary campus from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

