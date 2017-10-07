2nd 'Campout on the Comanche' slated next weekend

The second year of an outdoor skills workshop, known as "Campout on the Comanche," will take place in Comanche Trail Park Saturday, Oct. 14, and will continue until the next morning.

This event is open to the public and both children and adults are invited. Attendees and event leaders will meet at the park around 8 a.m., and activities will begin shortly after.

The daytime skills workshop will include education on things like kayaking, geocaching, and orienteering. Later in the evening and continuing into the night, a campfire, cowboy poetry readings, and Dutch oven cooking demonstrations are on the schedule.