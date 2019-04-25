3-homer day leads Coahoma past Greenwood

The Bulldogettes had a three-homer day in their 8-5 win against the Greenwood Rangerettes on Tuesday night.

Jaydan Mann, MaKynlee Overton, and Madison Rodgers all connected for a home run and helped to add another Coahoma victory before the Bulldogettes head into postseason play.

Rodgers got the Bulldogette offense going when she belted her seventh home run of the season. Her run tied the game 1-1. The next run scored for Coahoma came from Kaylor Green in the fourth inning who singled on a fly ball to center field to bring home Sydney Rinard.

The Rangerettes tied up the game once more with a run scored in the top of the fifth, but Coahoma stopped the rally in its tracks with a double play.

The Rangerettes looked to wrap up the bottom of the fifth inning quickly after getting the first two batters out, but Coahoma had different ideas. The Bulldogettes got two runners on base after Cassie Grant walked and Macee Grant hit a single. Then MaKynlee Overton pounded a home run off a 2-3 pitch to push Coahoma into the lead once more, 5-2.

The Bulldogettes earned two more runs scored in the sixth inning to salt away the game. The first came from Lexi Montelongo who smashed a single on a fly ball to center field to bring home Kenzi Canales. Then Jaydan Mann homered on a 0-2 pitch over the center field wall.

Macee Grant went 2-for-4 at the plate and scored one run. Rodgers went 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Mann was 1-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIS.

Overton was in the circle for Coahoma and struck out nine batters over seven innings. She gave up five hits and two runs.

Next: Coahoma starts the postseason with a one game series against Comanche on Friday at San Angelo Central softball field. Game time is 6:30 p.m. The community is invited to send off the Bulldogettes as they head to San Angelo. The send off is at 2:10 p.m. Friday between the high school and elementary campuses.

GREENWOOD 2, COAHOMA 8

Greenwood: 100 010 0 -- 2 5 0

Coahoma: 100 133 X -- 8 8 2

W — MaKynlee Overton. L — Ashton Rowoldt. HR: Coahoma — Jaydan Mann, MaKynlee Overton, Madison Rodgers. SB: Coahoma — Cassie Grant, Lexi Montelongo, Kenzi Canales. Pitches-Strikes: Greenwood — Raylee Watkins 23-15, Ashton Rowoldt 65-32, Karlie Savage 20-10. Coahoma — Overton 113-70