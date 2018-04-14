3 wildfires rage across Howard County

Three wildfires flared up in Howard County Friday; one in the Craig/Jeffrey/Ratliff roads area south of Big Spring, which burned more than 400 acres, including a home, a barn, and several outbuildings; the second, a grass fire in the Neill/Oasis roads area north of Big Spring, consumed about 250 acres, but destroyed no buildings; and the third, in the Sherrod Road area along Highway 350, sparked from a power pole in the area and was quickly contained.

The first fire, dubbed the "Craig Road Fire" by local authorities, began near Craig and Jeffrey roads around 1 p.m. Friday. By 8:30 p.m., Howard County Volunteer firefighters reported the fire as "Fully contained and mopping up, hitting hot spots," in a statement to KBYG Radio.

"It looks like it started from the roadway, from South 87," said Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan. "It started in the bar ditch with the wind blowing from the southwest to the northeast. Then about an hour into the fire, the wind shifted out of the northeast blowing back. So we were chasing the fire in one direction, and it got a big head on it. Then the wind shift turned it around, which made it so big so quick."

Sullivan said that one home and a barn along Ratliff Road were destroyed by the blaze, as well as several outbuildings and some water wells.

