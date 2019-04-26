35 years of horsemanship in Howard County

The Howard County Youth Horseman Club believe a love for the equine species should be taught to young people at an early age. The HCYHC is a non-profit organization for both adults and children which was started over 35 years ago in order to create interest in showing, training, competition and horsemanship.

The club is run by a five-member board of directors and four officers who meet the first Monday of every month. The board and officers determine the rules, dates of events, and guidelines for that year. All decisions are based solely on the bylaws of the club, which were written at the club’s inception.

“Even those that are unable to ride unassisted are encouraged to enter into our lead-line classes and join the fun,” Tina Townsend said. “Our goal as a non-profit organization is to reach out and involve the community in support of all youth, local and in the surrounding areas.”

The club teaches are five events, barrels, poles, goat tying, flag racing and straight barrels. Three of these events will continue into the high school level, and two will take the youth into the college level.

“With the Howard College Rodeo Team being in the community, we encourage all kids and young adults to strive for an education, along with their love for equine sports,” Townsend said. “We want the kids to have fun, learn, have fellowship with others, and understand that the equine industry can provide the opportunity to take them through school with hard work, patience and diligence. We also want them to understand equine sports can offer scholarship opportunities ties and can open many other doors in their life.”

As a non-profit, volunteers are always needed. Volunteers help run play days.

