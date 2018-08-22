35 years of serving Big Spring

HERALD photo/Roger ClineHERALD photo/Roger Cline Howard County resident Scott Emerson (background, right of center) speaks against the proposed Howard County Appraisal District budget at the HCAD Board meeting Wednesday evening, citing merit raises for HCAD employees that he says are higher than pay increases given to employees of other local governmental entities. The HCAD Board passed the budget 3-1, but it must still be approved by a majority of the 12 local entities that fund the HCAD.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

Wal-Mart associates pose for a photo during their celebration Monday of the Big Spring Wal-Mart store’s 35th anniversary. The store first opened its doors Aug. 16, 1983. Of the store’s 308 associates, 70 have worked there more than 10 years, 26 have been there more than 20 years, and 11 have been there more than 30. Four employees – Denise Ferrell, Michelle Hurrington, Carol Moorehead, and Yvonne Ramirez – were recognized as “original associates” who have been at the store since its opening. “I just appreciate all of the customers that we’ve had, the people who have allowed us to take care of them for the 35 years, and this group of amazing associates,” said Store Manager Cindy Cowan. “They’re going to be here for them every single day doing the very best they can to take care of them.”

See Tuesday's edition of the Herald.

Category: