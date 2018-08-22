35 years of serving Big Spring

Wal-Mart associates pose for a photo during their celebration Monday of the Big Spring Wal-Mart store’s 35th anniversary. The store first opened its doors Aug. 16, 1983. Of the store’s 308 associates, 70 have worked there more than 10 years, 26 have been there more than 20 years, and 11 have been there more than 30. Four employees – Denise Ferrell, Michelle Hurrington, Carol Moorehead, and Yvonne Ramirez – were recognized as “original associates” who have been at the store since its opening. “I just appreciate all of the customers that we’ve had, the people who have allowed us to take care of them for the 35 years, and this group of amazing associates,” said Store Manager Cindy Cowan. “They’re going to be here for them every single day doing the very best they can to take care of them.”

