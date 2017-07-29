37 arrested in multi-agency human trafficking, online solicitation operation

MIDLAND – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Friday the arrests of 37 suspects during a multi-agency operation in the Midland area targeting alleged sexual predators, and the rescue of human trafficking victims.

The 10-day investigation, led by DPS Special Agents, was an online undercover effort to identify and apprehend sexual predators participating in the online solicitation of minors.

The Midland Police Department, Midland County District Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were also involved in the operation.

The following suspects were arrested for various charges and booked into the Midland County Jail:

• JAIME ADAM CORTEZ, 27, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• BRUCE ALAN GARAND, 57, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• EDUARDO JIMENEZ, 23, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• JUSTIN RYLEY MARTINEZ, 21, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• GABRIEL C NATIVIDAD, 63, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• SHAWN ROY PLATERO, 28, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• HUGO CIRILO SANCHEZ CAMPOS, 27, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• JACOB ADAM JOSEPH SMITH, 21, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• GLENN CURTIS VINYARD JR, 57, online solicitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

• OLUKAYODE OYEWOLE AKINTERINWA, 21, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• JASON ROBERT CHARRON, 36, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• DALTON MICHAEL HAWK, 22, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• DAVID GOMEZ MARTINEZ, 49, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• SEBASTIAN MENDEZ JR, 35, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• HECTOR JAVIER MONTOYA, 20, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• HECTOR PARRA, 36, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• COLIN JARED TAYLOR, 23, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• DANIEL TREVINO JR, 28, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• OSCAR ANTONIO URBINA, 32, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• EARL WAYNE WADE JR, 59, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• CHRISTOPHER ALLEN WADLE, 40, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• JOHNATHON LEE YOUNG, 24, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• ADRIANNA ELENA CHACON, 19, prostitution, Class B misdemeanor

• ASHLEE ELIZABETH THORNTON, 25, prostitution – enhanced, state jail felony

• DALILA SOLLANO, 29, promotion of prostitution, Class A misdemeanor

• CHRISTOPHER DANIEL NUNEZ, 37, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• JOHN EDWIN OFFER II, 33, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• ARON JAMES DOBBINS, 20, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• CHRISTOPHER CARL DEARMIN, 50, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• EXIQUIO RAMIREZ, 31, prostitution-solicit person less than 18 years of age, a second-degree felony

• JESUS CRUZ, 19, provide harmful material to a juvenile, Class A misdemeanor

• JACOB SANCHEZ LARA, 33, provide harmful material to a juvenile, Class A misdemeanor

• ARON OLIVAS (four counts), 24, provide harmful material to a juvenile, Class A misdemeanor; sexual performance by minor, a second-degree felony

• CHRISTIAN RAY WILSON, 31, provide harmful material to a juvenile, Class A misdemeanor

• JESSE DON CRAWFORD (three Counts), 40, sexual performance by minor, a second-degree felony

• PAUL E. MACK, 42, sexual performance by minor, a second-degree felony

• JAVIER SANIEL SALCIDO, 28, sexual performance by minor, a second-degree felony