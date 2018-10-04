3rd Annual NCA Scholarship 2-person Scramble

Ready for some fun on the green? Well then come join Nazarene Christian Academy (NCA) for a day of golf in the sun, all while making a difference in the kids of NCA's lives, with their Third Annual NCA Scholarship 2-person Scramble on Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Comanche Trail Municipal Golf Course (located at 800 Comanche Trail Walking Path).

“This is our third annual Scholarship Scramble,” said Alyssa Clark, Principal of NCA. “This is a really amazing opportunity for the community to give back to local children while getting to have fun at the same time.”

Clark stated that during the scramble, mulligans will be available as well as lots of prizes that will be awarded, including a chance to win a set of Callaway Clubs, an Apple package, or $15,000 cash, and more.

For the full story and additional information regarding the scramble, please see Thursday's edition of the Herald.