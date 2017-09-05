46th annual Rod Run and Cruise thunders into Big Spring

The oldest consecutive rod run and car show fired up in Big Spring this past weekend.

"This is our 46th annual West Texas Rod Run and Cruise," said event organizer Treavor Partlow. "Last night we had a cruise night, where we did a poker run and a cruise around downtown. Today we're showing off our cars out here and are doing door prizes. We've got games going on; we've got an old-school fan-belt toss. I think they're doing a lifter toss. I'm not sure what else they're doing out there."

Rows and rows of colorful antique and classic cars were lined up in the parking lot of the Dora Roberts Community Center Saturday morning, as awed visitors walked along, snapping pictures of the beautiful vehicles.

For more on this story, see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.