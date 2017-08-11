5 Cool Facts About The Dollar Bill 1. The eye at the top of the pyramid is said to either be the eye of God, or the Freemason eye. 2. At the bottom of the pyramid is MDCCLXXVI which reads '1776', the year of American independence. 3. The eagle holds 13 arrows & an olive branch with 13 leaves and 13 olives. The shield also respectively has 13 horizontal and vertical stripes, all for the 13 colonies. 4. American currency is 75% cotton and 25% linen. 5. As long as you have three-quarters of the bill, it should still be legal tender.