50th annual Gem and Mineral Show to carry on tradition March 2 and 3

Are you ready to enter the exciting world of gems and minerals? The 50th anniversary of the Big Spring Prospector's Club's Gem and Mineral Show is right around the corner.

"This will be our 50th show, so we're going to try to make it more special than just our regular ones," said Gem and Mineral Show organizer Lola Lamb. "We just want to play it up as being our Golden Anniversary show."

Lamb said the show will be the first weekend in March – March 2 and 3 – at the Howard County Fair Barn.

See Thursday's Herald for the rest of the story.