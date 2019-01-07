50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show set for March 2 and 3

HERALD file photo Koleton Goillandeau, 7, and his grandmother Martha Simmering of Big Spring inspect a table of turquoise jewelry at the Big Spring Prospectors Club's 48th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the show, which will be March 2 and 3 at the Howard County Fairbarn. Mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss out!HERALD file photo A unique display is shown above, also at the 48th Annual Gem and Mineral Show. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the show, which will be March 2 and 3 at the Howard County Fairbarn. Mark your calendars. You don’t want to miss out!HERALD file photo
BIG SPRING, TX

Preparations are underway for the 50th annual iteration of a Big Spring tradition: The Big Spring Prospector's Club's Gem and Mineral Show.
"This will be our 50th show, so we're going to try to make it more special than just our regular ones," said Gem and Mineral Show organizer Lola Lamb. "We don't have any special display or anything set up at this time, but we just want to play it up as being our Golden Anniversary show, and that type of thing."
Lamb said the show will be the first weekend in March – March 2 and 3 – at the Howard County Fair Barn.

