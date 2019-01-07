50th Annual Gem and Mineral Show set for March 2 and 3

Preparations are underway for the 50th annual iteration of a Big Spring tradition: The Big Spring Prospector's Club's Gem and Mineral Show.

"This will be our 50th show, so we're going to try to make it more special than just our regular ones," said Gem and Mineral Show organizer Lola Lamb. "We don't have any special display or anything set up at this time, but we just want to play it up as being our Golden Anniversary show, and that type of thing."

Lamb said the show will be the first weekend in March – March 2 and 3 – at the Howard County Fair Barn.

For the full story, please see Monday's edition of the Herald.