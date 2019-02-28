50th annual Gem and Mineral Show this weekend

Are you ready to get your gems and minerals on, Howard County? The 50th annual Big Spring Prospector's Club's Gem and Mineral Show is this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3.

"This will be our 50th show, so we're going to try to make it more special than our regular ones," said Gem and Mineral Show Organizer Lola Lamb. "We just want to play it up as being our Golden Anniversary show."

The show, to be held this year in the Howard County Fair Barn, is the continuation of half a century of tradition. The magic began in 1969 with the first Gem and Mineral Show, just one year after the Big Spring Prospector's Club got its start.

"The club formed in 1968 with six men who were interested in artifacts and old bottles and metal detecting. Hence the name 'prospector's,'" Lamb said. "The first show was held in 1969 in the Highland Shopping Center. They just brought the bottles and the treasures they'd found with their metal detectors. Then in 1970, a meeting was called because there were a lot of people who were interested in that, too, but they were more interested in the lapidary, cutting the rocks and things. So it was decided to add a lapidary section to the original club. By 1971, the club had grown to 43 members from the six who started it out."

