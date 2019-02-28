50th annual Gem and Mineral Show this weekend

HERALD file photo Event organizer Lola Lamb poses with the spinning wheel, during a previous Gem and Mineral Show, an amusement with prizes for kids of all ages who attend the show. This year’s 50th annual Gem and Mineral Show, scheduled for this weekend, will include the spinning wheel, displays of lapidary arts, dealers’ tables, and, of course, the People’s Choice Award for the best display. There will also be plenty of food vendors. Admission is free, so come on down to the Howard County Fair Barn on Sat
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Thursday, February 28, 2019
BIG SPRING, TX

Are you ready to get your gems and minerals on, Howard County? The 50th annual Big Spring Prospector's Club's Gem and Mineral Show is this weekend – Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3.
"This will be our 50th show, so we're going to try to make it more special than our regular ones," said Gem and Mineral Show Organizer Lola Lamb. "We just want to play it up as being our Golden Anniversary show."
The show, to be held this year in the Howard County Fair Barn, is the continuation of half a century of tradition. The magic began in 1969 with the first Gem and Mineral Show, just one year after the Big Spring Prospector's Club got its start.
"The club formed in 1968 with six men who were interested in artifacts and old bottles and metal detecting. Hence the name 'prospector's,'" Lamb said. "The first show was held in 1969 in the Highland Shopping Center. They just brought the bottles and the treasures they'd found with their metal detectors. Then in 1970, a meeting was called because there were a lot of people who were interested in that, too, but they were more interested in the lapidary, cutting the rocks and things. So it was decided to add a lapidary section to the original club. By 1971, the club had grown to 43 members from the six who started it out."

