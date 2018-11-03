6th Annual Turkey Trot

Get ready to work up an appetite this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 22, as it will mark the 6th Annual Mountain Doer/Fitness Pursuer group's Turkey Trot. The event will take place on top of Scenic Mountain State Park, “We will be meeting up by the pavilion and playground,” Event Organizer Mindy Sedberry said.

The Turkey Trot is something all ages and fitness levels can enjoy. Run, jog, or walk, bring out your friends and family, and start your Thanksgiving off right.

“Initially we started the group because we were training for a half marathon and wanted group runs, but then we decided we wanted it to be any type of fitness group. We wanted to spread the love for health in fitness here in Big Spring and I believe it has just as the Turkey Trot has as well,” Event Organizer and participant Jamie Trevino said.

