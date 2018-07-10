The 85th annual Old Settlers Reunion will be held on Saturday, July 14th, 2018, in historic downtown Stanton. “This a reunion for all those who went to Stanton. The theme for this year is “Family, Friends and Front Porch Swings,” said Billy Shanks, an Old Settler himself. “We encourage all organizations, families and businesses to enter a float in the parade.” The traditional downtown parade will be held at 10 a.m.

“Our 2018 parade marshals will be Kim and Lester Baker,” said Shanks. “Everyone is encouraged to participate and be a part of the celebration! Please have your entry in the parade at the Methodist church by 8:45 a.m. Judging of the floats will begin at 9:15 a.m.”

For the full story, please see Tuesday's edition of the Herald.