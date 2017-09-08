9/11 service to honor Big Spring’s fallen heroes

Big Spring's annual 9-11 Memorial Service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Spring Town Plaza to remember the victims of the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and those who have died in the war on terrorism.

Guest speaker for the event is John Wayne Metcalf, the stepfather of the late Chad Metcalf Bales who was the first son of Howard County killed in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Sponsoring the event are the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 47; Spring Town Plaza; and the Howard County Volunteer Fire Department.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.