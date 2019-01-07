Accident causes power outage at FM 700 and Hwy 350 intersection

An 18-wheeler hit a light pole near the intersection of FM 700 and Highway 350 Saturday morning at 11:26 a.m. While the driver of the truck refused treatment or transport to the hospital, the truck did receive heavy damage, according to Big Spring Fire Department Chief Craig Ferguson. In addition, the light pole interfered with some power lines, disrupting service for about 549 customers for about an hour and a half, said Oncor representative Kristy Tyra. Tyra also said that customers experiencing outages can check the website at www.oncor.com to find an outage map which will give estimates of when power will be restored. Additionally, customers can sign up to receive informational texts in the case of an outage.

See Monday's edition of the Herald.